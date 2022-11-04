Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor's Survival Thriller Gives No Goosebumps, Is a Waste of Talented Actors

Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa starrer Mili is now in theatres. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is a survival thriller with a very simple plot – a girl named Mili (played by Janhvi Kapoor) gets locked inside a freezer of a food outlet where she works, therefore finding a way to stay alive.

Even though the plot of the film is very simple, there are multiple flaws in its writing. To begin with, when Mili gets stuck in a freezer, her phone is ringing. Her father (played by Manoj Pahwa) continues to call her but when she does not answer, he files a missing complaint. However, for the longest time, nobody even thought of tracking her mobile phone. Only around the climax of the film, Mili’s boyfriend aka Sameer (played by Sunny Kaushal) suggests that they should try tracking Mili’s phone.

The story of the film looks a little stretched. Anybody who has watched the trailer will enter the movie hall waiting for Mili to get stuck in a freezer and watch the events that follow. However, a good amount of time has been spent to present the father-daughter bond. Even though it has been beautifully done but it takes you away from the actual plot, wondering when will the thriller actually begin!

The cast of the film has been wasted too. Janhvi Kapoor is good at what she does but fails to bring anything extraordinary. Even when she is stuck in a freezer and is struggling to survive, there’s no scene that leaves you jaw-dropped or gives you goosebumps. Manoj Pahwa is what he is in every other film or show. Sunny Kaushal should have been given more screen time too. However, it should also be noted that the fault does not lie with the actors but with the script. It does not provide any scope for the actors to experiment.

SPOILER ALERT! Jackie Shroff is also making a special appearance in the movie but only to get beaten up and disappoint you. Yes, you read it right. In a hardly 10 seconds cameo, Jackie only acts as a prisoner who gets beaten up by a cop. Sheer waste of a talented actor!

The music also doesn’t go with the theme of the film. For instance, when Mili is locked inside a freezer, the music does not make you feel sad for her. Rather, it sounds happy.

Overall, Mili could have been a much better movie if the writers would have worked a little hard on the script. You can go and watch it in theatres, but it is surely not one of those films which will leave a mark.

