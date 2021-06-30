Milind Chandwani Has Sweetest Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Avika Gor

Actress Avika Gor, who became a household name by playing young Anandi in hit TV show Balika Vadhu, turned 24-year-old today. An old video of the actress from the time has surfaced on social media. She had appeared ‘On the Couch with Koel’, where she talked about what she did with the money she made from the show. Avika told Koel Purie, “My dad told me it’s put in an insurance fund. And you know what, I have Rs 5222 in my piggy bank."

Along with fans and friends from the TV industry, the actress’s boyfriend Milind Chandwani also took to Instagram to share a special post for her on her birthday. He wrote, Hey beautiful, I don’t know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. 😊 You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You’re so passionate about your work. I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is “I don’t believe in soulmates, but…. Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar…". 😂😂😂 You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I’ll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you’ve got mine."

He continued, “Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a “Real Hero" on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I’m often identified by your name ( Avika Gor’s boyfriend ) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud. 😄 I feel proud of you and proud of being with you. So, clearly, I’m glad that you were born! 😘😘 Wish you a very Happy Birthday once again, my love. 😄❤❤ @avikagor."

Last year, Avika confessed her love for MTV Roadies contestant Milind.

