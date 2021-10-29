Milind Gawali Shares Post Dedicated to his 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Character

Popular Marathi TV show “Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" fame Milind Gawali, who plays the role of Anirudh Deshmukh in the series, recently reposted a lengthy note on his Instagram from Star Parvah’s page.

The post is dedicated to the show’s character Anirudh’s personality and the mistakes he has made in his life. The caption of the post questions, “If life’s math goes wrong, can it be improved? Aniruddha Deshmukh is making mistakes one after another. Twelve or thirteen years ago, the arithmetic of his life went wrong, he made a mistake, could Aniruddha have corrected it? If there was, there would be no happy man like Aniruddha, and his family would have been happy with him.”

The caption further reads, “As they say one has to lie 100 times to hide a lie, Also, if you make a big mistake in life, you keep making a hundred mistakes behind it. And if it’s not corrected in time by admitting the mistake, then life can flare up.”

The caption also states that Anirudh could not only ruin his own life but that of his family, friends, and relatives too.

“Most people don’t know, there is no happiness in this world more than being with your family."

“Parents, grandparents, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren," reads the post. Nowadays, families don’t even come together on Diwali. Will this all change? Will people come back to celebrate the great festival together, how much fun it will be for people who have been separated to come back together, the note further says.

The caption further asks, “How much fun will it be if Aniruddha Deshmukh changes? Will his eyes open?”

The post has become a matter of discussion among the netizens. On the show, after divorcing Arundhati, Anirudh married his colleague Sanjana. Although the role has a negative shade, the series has earned Milind a lot of love from the audience.

