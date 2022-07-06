Milind Gawali's Vitthal Vitthal Completes 21 Years; Actor Reacts

Actor Milind Gawali, who plays the role of Anirudha in the Marathi Show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is a well-known face of the Marathi Entertainment Industry. Apart from her work in TV Shows, he has also played some important characters in films.

Milind is very active on social media and regularly posts about his recent projects to stay connected with his fans. At the same time, he also shares many old photos and videos to cherish the memories with the fans. This time also he shared one of his old experiences by sharing a video on his social media.

Gawali shared an old video clip from his film Vitthal Vitthal on Instagram and along with that he also penned a lengthy note. He said that he is playing the negative character of Anirudha Deshmukh in the Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karate, he is being cursed by the fans for his negative character.

He further said approximately 21 years ago, he became a part of Marathi Cinema with Vitthal Vitthal. At that time, he was sitting in Pandharpur wearing the drapery of the Saint for the role. One elder woman took his blessings by keeping her head on his feet. He said he is not a real saint, he is just playing the role in cinema. But she said that she sees God Vitthal in him. Milind also wrote that only artists can have such contrasting experiences in life.

The post was loved by his fans. One of them commented, “Very Nice Memory”, with a red heart emoji. While another one wrote, “Loved the movie and Milind sir’s acting.” Others also appreciated the post. The video received more than 14k views.

On the work front, Milind is currently playing the lead role in the series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. It is a Marathi Language TV Show that airs on Star Pravah.

The series is based on the Bengali show Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. The series is directed by Ravindra Kamakar and produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

