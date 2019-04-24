Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Milind Soman All Set to Headline Fitness Show 'Maximize Your Day'

Maximize Your Day will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is coming up with a fitness-based web series.

The seven-episode series titled Listerine Maximize Your Day will highlight Milind's fitness regime in which he will be seen emphasising on the need for holistic health and wellness and how important it is to maintain proper physical as well as oral hygiene.

"Many of us want to live a healthier lifestyle, but we think it is just about physical fitness or following a particular way of eating. Besides all this, there are parts of daily routine that we don't pay enough attention to–like the hygiene of our mouth," Milind said in a statement.

"Our mouth is the gateway to our body and is actually the first step to being healthy. That's why I am very particular about my daily oral hygiene routine and strongly recommend that everyone make that extra effort," added Milind, who won the title of Ultraman in 2017.

Maximize Your Day will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Milind who is married to Ankita Konwar, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s original series Four More Shots Please! and alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 film Chef.

