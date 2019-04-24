English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Milind Soman All Set to Headline Fitness Show 'Maximize Your Day'
Maximize Your Day will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.
Image: Facebook/Milind Soman
Loading...
Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is coming up with a fitness-based web series.
The seven-episode series titled Listerine Maximize Your Day will highlight Milind's fitness regime in which he will be seen emphasising on the need for holistic health and wellness and how important it is to maintain proper physical as well as oral hygiene.
"Many of us want to live a healthier lifestyle, but we think it is just about physical fitness or following a particular way of eating. Besides all this, there are parts of daily routine that we don't pay enough attention to–like the hygiene of our mouth," Milind said in a statement.
"Our mouth is the gateway to our body and is actually the first step to being healthy. That's why I am very particular about my daily oral hygiene routine and strongly recommend that everyone make that extra effort," added Milind, who won the title of Ultraman in 2017.
Maximize Your Day will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Milind who is married to Ankita Konwar, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s original series Four More Shots Please! and alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 film Chef.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The seven-episode series titled Listerine Maximize Your Day will highlight Milind's fitness regime in which he will be seen emphasising on the need for holistic health and wellness and how important it is to maintain proper physical as well as oral hygiene.
"Many of us want to live a healthier lifestyle, but we think it is just about physical fitness or following a particular way of eating. Besides all this, there are parts of daily routine that we don't pay enough attention to–like the hygiene of our mouth," Milind said in a statement.
"Our mouth is the gateway to our body and is actually the first step to being healthy. That's why I am very particular about my daily oral hygiene routine and strongly recommend that everyone make that extra effort," added Milind, who won the title of Ultraman in 2017.
Maximize Your Day will stream on Hotstar from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Milind who is married to Ankita Konwar, was last seen in Amazon Prime’s original series Four More Shots Please! and alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 film Chef.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results