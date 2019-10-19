Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation.

A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon while at Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".

"#FridayFaces!!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a super cold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius," wrote Milind, with the picture.

Wife Ankita Konwar alo shared pictures from their Iceland vacation, Check it out:

