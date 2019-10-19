Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
Actor and fitness inspiration Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently went on a vacation in Iceland, where they could be seen enjoying a Blue Lagoon hot spring.
Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation.
A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon while at Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".
"#FridayFaces!!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a super cold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius," wrote Milind, with the picture.
View this post on Instagram
#FridayFaces !!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30degrees celcius 😊😊😊 . . can you imagine ?? 😃 . . #TravelTales #icelandscape #travelbloggers #keepmoving 📷 @timonphotos
Wife Ankita Konwar alo shared pictures from their Iceland vacation, Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out 😊 #notanad . . #bluelagoon #iceland #lovefortravel #instatravel #instamood #wednesdaywisdom #fitgirl #indiangirl 📸 the lovely @timonphotos
A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on
