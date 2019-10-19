Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland

Actor and fitness inspiration Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently went on a vacation in Iceland, where they could be seen enjoying a Blue Lagoon hot spring.

IANS

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
Actor and fitness inspiration Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently went on a vacation in Iceland, where they could be seen enjoying a Blue Lagoon hot spring.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation.

A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon while at Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".

"#FridayFaces!!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a super cold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius," wrote Milind, with the picture.

Wife Ankita Konwar alo shared pictures from their Iceland vacation, Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out 😊 #notanad . . #bluelagoon #iceland #lovefortravel #instatravel #instamood #wednesdaywisdom #fitgirl #indiangirl 📸 the lovely @timonphotos

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram