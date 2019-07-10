Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s Bali Holiday Will Give You Major Vacation Goals, See Pics

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are currently holidaying in Bali, and are diligently posting images of picturesque beaches and mountains on their Instagram. See them here.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s Bali Holiday Will Give You Major Vacation Goals, See Pics
Be it their love story, enthusiasm for fitness or travels, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar ensure that they keep giving their social media followers inspiration to live a healthy and happy life.

The two are currently holidaying in Bali, and are diligently posting images of picturesque beaches and mountains on their Instagram. Sharing an image of them striking a filmy pose in front of a giant stone gate, Milind wrote, “’Bali'wood in the sky!! Among the many beauties of Bali are the magnificent stone gates at all the temples, fantastically carved and awe inspiring this is the gate of the highest of the ancient Besakih temples on the slopes of Mt Agung, and the energy inside was really powerful!!”

Ankita too has been sharing glimpses from her exotic vacation. The most recent is that of them looking lovingly at each other with a gorgeous sunset in the background. “Be it a sunrise or a sunset, every hour lived with you is one hour lived more ❤️,” Ankita captioned it.

Ankita also shared a picture of them walking hand in hand on the beach and another of her posing as the waves hit the shore. “It is necessary that at times, we become the feather and let the wind take us wherever it wants to take us. We can’t control everything in life. So when the wind blows, remember to smile while you’re blown away,” she captioned it.

Check out other photos of their vacation here:

View this post on Instagram

Absolutely in love with Bali. This place reminds me of home so much! Warm weather, hills, beaches (not so much but hey still counts) and the loving helpful people. Now when I look back, I realise how much I’ve grown in life as a person (Nope not being too humble about it). I used to dislike my “small eyes”, “short nose” “thick hair” and somehow I had convinced myself that I had the ugliest feet As I started expanding my horizons and opening upto this huge world, I realised how tiny infact almost non existent my problems and self doubts were. So many of you keep asking me, how do I stay so positive and deal with nuances around me, well the answer is very simple, I LOVE myself. It’s in fact the most difficult task for one to love oneself unconditionally, but once you open up to the world and accept yourself for the person you are, step by step you start to learn how to love yourself. Here’s to growing wiser and loving ourselves . . #acceptance #loveyourself #liveyourreality #lovelife #bali #indonesia @milindrunning

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Follow @News18Movies for more.

