Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s Bali Holiday Will Give You Major Vacation Goals, See Pics

Be it their love story, enthusiasm for fitness or travels, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar ensure that they keep giving their social media followers inspiration to live a healthy and happy life.

The two are currently holidaying in Bali, and are diligently posting images of picturesque beaches and mountains on their Instagram. Sharing an image of them striking a filmy pose in front of a giant stone gate, Milind wrote, “’Bali'wood in the sky!! Among the many beauties of Bali are the magnificent stone gates at all the temples, fantastically carved and awe inspiring this is the gate of the highest of the ancient Besakih temples on the slopes of Mt Agung, and the energy inside was really powerful!!”

Ankita too has been sharing glimpses from her exotic vacation. The most recent is that of them looking lovingly at each other with a gorgeous sunset in the background. “Be it a sunrise or a sunset, every hour lived with you is one hour lived more ❤️,” Ankita captioned it.

Ankita also shared a picture of them walking hand in hand on the beach and another of her posing as the waves hit the shore. “It is necessary that at times, we become the feather and let the wind take us wherever it wants to take us. We can’t control everything in life. So when the wind blows, remember to smile while you’re blown away,” she captioned it.

Check out other photos of their vacation here:

