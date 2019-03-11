Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Enjoy a Pristine Vacation in Maldives, See Photos

Looking for some travel goals in life? The photos of newlyweds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s recent Maldives vacation is a good place to start, we say.The couple, who got married in April last year, took off to the tropical nation to soak in some sun and did it all—from snorkelling to running on the white, pristine Maldivian beach sand.Both Soman and Konwar have been sharing several images and videos of their picturesque holiday on their Instagram. Check out the best of them here:Known for his iconic debut in Alisha Chinai’s music video Made In India, Soman has starred in several films—Bheja Fry, David, Bajirao Mastani and Chef—and TV shows—Captain Vyom, Noorjahan, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi x 3—over the years. A fitness enthusiast, he was most recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! in a small role.Talking about why he doesn’t star in too many films, Soman earlier told IANS, “I think people do not associate me with the mainstream... Only the urban people (maybe). I do not have friends and network with the commercial cinema world. In every business, the network is important.”On the new filmmakers on his whish-list, he added, "I do not know any of them. In fact, I do not watch films. Perhaps that is the potential reason why people do not cast me in their films. I am one of those people who love to act in a film but does not want to watch it.”