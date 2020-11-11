Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Enjoy Hiking in Customised T-shirts Because 'Cliches are Fun'

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar has a fresh take on the cliche concept. She thinks that cliches are fun and her latest post on social media is a testament to the same. Ankita and her model-actor husband are seen posing in matching custom made t-shirts. Seems like the couple wanted to twin for their hiking trip and decided to print a beautiful photograph of them on their tees. Before they headed for a hike, the couple, all smiles, posed for the camera amidst tall trees.

Apart from the picture, what also grabbed attention was Ankita’s interesting note on ‘cliches’. In the caption, she wrote, “Clichés can be quite fun. That's how they got to be clichés. Hahaha hiking in these tees were much fun.” (sic)

She also asked her Instagram followers, “Can you spot us?” and added the hashtags #traveltuesday #love #twinning #vibeforlife #togetherforever #fun.

The picture that is marked on the t-shirt was shared by Milind a few weeks ago. The couple looks lost in each other’s eyes as they strike a stunning pose somewhere around the beach. Milind wrote, “Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles ..#love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean." (sic)

The couple has taken off from Goa where they were stationed to celebrate Milind’s 55th birthday. While Ankita has returned to Mumbai, Milind has taken off to Chennai. He is working on his upcoming project, yet to be disclosed. The actor was last seen in the popular web series, Four More Shots Please.