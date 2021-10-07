Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Roll Out Yoga Mats At Gujarat Beach

Trust Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to set major couple goals. The duo, known to be avid travellers and health and lifestyle experts, never fail to give fitness goals. Currently busy exploring the gorgeous state of Gujarat, its scenic beauty and local food, they have generously filled their Instagram timelines to update fans with interesting snippets from the trip. Now, how will a vacation be complete if India’s favourite celebrity fitness couple are not spotted working out together while touring?

Milind and Ankita decided to check one goal off their to-do list during the holiday as they walked to a beach. They amped up their romance game as they rolled out their yoga mats and exercised together. Always urging fans to embrace yoga, the couple’s robust workout session at the beach is highly inspiring. In a new video shared by Milind, he effortlessly nailed a Shirshasana pose also known as Yoga's headstand, bending on all fours on the beach. Ankita, on the other hand, was seen performing Malasana Pose with sea waves crashing behind her.

In the caption, the marathon runner wrote, “Beaches are just so much fun. And so many things to do. Here we are back on one of Gujarat's fabulous beaches from this tiny glimpse, can you guess which one.”

Milind and Ankita have been adding new moments from their picturesque Gujarat tour since the beginning of the week. Their social media posts suggest they are making the most of their trip by trying new things and making memories in the best way possible.

Here are some key highlights from the Gujarat vacay thus far:

Milind and Ankita got married as per Maharashtrian traditions in 2018. They also exchanged wedding vows in a "barefoot wedding" in Spain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.