Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Share Love-filled Notes Celebrating 6 Years Together

Celebrating six years of being together on February 26, the couple took part in a half marathon or 21K run in Mumbai and penned notes for each other on Instagram.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar have faced public backlash due to their age gap ever since they revealed that they were dating. But turning a blind eye to the critics has never been a problem for the duo.

Celebrating six years of being together on February 26, the couple observed the day in a unique way. The fitness enthusiasts took part in a half marathon or 21K run in Mumbai and penned notes for each other on their social media platforms.

Model-turned-actor Milind shared a picture of them running in the marathon and wrote how "every moment" in the past 6 years has been "precious". He wrote, "I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other", lavishing compliments on Ankita, calling her the "sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming."

Ankita shared the same picture on the photo-sharing platform, but chose to quote a few lines of a poem by Lord Byron to express her love. She said that it has been "the best 6 years" of her life. Ankita also shared an additional picture of them running from a different angle.

Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts and often take part in runs to spread awareness. They dated for 5 years before getting married in April 2018.

