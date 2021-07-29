CHANGE LANGUAGE
Milind Soman Asks 'Has Someone Hacked Wikipedia' After Finding Errors on His Page; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts
Milind Soman Asks 'Has Someone Hacked Wikipedia' After Finding Errors on His Page; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts

Bollywood heartthrob, actor Milind Soman, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to point out discrepancies on his Wikipedia page.

Bollywood heartthrob, actor Milind Soman, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to point out discrepancies on his Wikipedia page. The page displays two separate birth dates of the actor, both being on2020. It also states that Soman has been booked for running nude on the beach. The actor clarified the mistakes on social media.

Sharing a screenshot of his birth date, he wrote, “Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days".

In a separate tweet, he mentioned that he did upload a photo of running bare-bodied on the beach, but he was not booked for it.

This series of tweets tickled the funny bones of the netizens who took to the comment section to express their amusement. Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar, too, had a quirky response. She wrote, “Hahaha well if the news channels don’t care to verify anything anymore why should wiki care they actually printed this shit. Btw according to them I should be 20 this year".

However, the South Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh had confirmed to a news portal that Milind was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. He had uploaded a picture of him running naked on a Goa beach, on his 55th birthday.

first published:July 29, 2021, 11:13 IST