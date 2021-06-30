Milind Soman Balances His Body in the Latest Workout Video

Several hot and dashing actors have entered the film industry but no one could replace Milind Soman and a lot of credit goes to his fitness. The 55-year-old does not look any closer to his age and gives tough competition to youngsters. The actor often shares his workout videos and with every clip, he raises the fitness bar.

Recently, the actor shared a video in which he was seen maintaining balance on a railing with his hands. The clip starts with Soman slowly moving his legs in the air, as if he is walking. Once both the legs are at a 45-degree angle with the body, he maintains the balance in that position for a while. While sharing the video, in the caption he wrote, “Just sitting around.” He added several hashtags with it, including #tuesdayvibes, #chillinikeavillan, #feelitreelit, and #reelsindia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

His wife Ankita Konwar and other fans showered the actor with appreciation. Soman also interacted with two of his fans and addressed their hilarious questions. One of the users on the photo-video sharing site, asked the actor whether he includes parathas in his diet. “Like once in twice a week? A furious thought from a Punjabi girl,” the woman added. Soman said that he does eat parathas and there is no set routine for eating them.

Another user in the comment section wrote, “Agar aap bharat ki janta ki tarah day job kartey aapke 6 pack 6 peg mai badal jate (If you would have been doing a day job, like most Indian citizens then your 6 pack would have turned to 6 pegs).”

The actor gave a befitting reply to him. Soman wrote that he knows a lot of super fit people who have hard day jobs. “You are disrespecting them. No excuses,” he added.

A few days back, the model-turned-actor had shared a video of himself flaunting his Mudger skills. In the clip, he had used a 10 kg Mudger which left the netizens amazed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here