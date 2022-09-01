Milind Soman Celebrates Wife Ankita Konwar's Birthday in Style at 17,000 feet in Ladakh; See Pics

Milind Soman is iconic among fans for his fitness and his youth-like looks. The model and actor who created ripples with his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, David and Jodi Breakers is also quite a romantic at heart. As his beau Ankita Konwar turned 31, the couple celebrated the momentous occasion at the height of 17,000 feet above sea level in Kongmaru La pass, Ladakh.

On Wednesday, the fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram handle to share a cosy picture with his wife. While Milind Soman was sporting a maroon jacket and blue denim, Ankita looked stunning in a yellow puffy jacket and light blue jeans. In the first picture, the adorable duo can be seen gazing lovingly at each other and in the second picture, Soman has wrapped his hands around Ankita’s legs as they both smile for the camera.

The actor also penned a heartfelt note for Ankita. His caption read, “My sweetheart, I know you had a Happy Birthday yesterday, I was there !!! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000ft above sea level I love you more every year Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best #staycrazy #kongmarula.”

While Ankita responded with a love-laced comment that read, “17000 feet is even better with you.”, several fans too quipped in to shower best wishes and compliments. One of them wrote, “Simplicity at its best”, another one commented, “My favourite people”. Someone also said, “Sir, in shoes after a long time”.

Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Ankita revealed how she met Milind Soman for the first time. They met in a Chennai hotel lobby at the time when she was dealing with the tragic loss of her boyfriend. Quite reluctant at first, she started dating Soman for five years before finally getting married in 2018. They had a traditional wedding in Alibaug and a barefoot wedding under a waterfall in Spain.

On the professional front, Milind Soman is gearing up to play the role of former Chief of Army Staff Sam Manekshaw in Kangna Ranaut’s directorial Emergency based on the emergency period in India between 1975-1977 announced by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

