Milind Soman Dancing in the Rain with His Ladylove Ankita Konwar is Straight Out of Fairytale

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar posted a love-dovey video with her hubby dearest. The video features Milind holding Ankita in his arms as they slow-dance together to the song, “Can't Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley playing in the background. The rain is pitter-pattering on the rooftop as the blissful couple sway to the melody. Fans can’t stop swooning over the romantic video.

Ankita accompanied the loved-up video with an adorable caption that reads, "Raindrops, music and you, it doesn’t get better than that @milindrunning #theonlymondaybluesallowed #love #live #dance”

The much-in-love couple is living the dream as their serene life is always surrounded by nature where they spend beautiful moments with each other. They have never shied away from showering each other with love on social media.

Ankita often treats her online family with delightful moments with Milind. In an image she shared not long ago, we saw Milind holding on to a smiling Ankita who looks beautiful in a bright outfit.

She captioned the image, “Always stand by the things you believe in. Do the things you believe in your heart to be right. People are entitled to their opinions so let them have them. Be bold enough to live your truth. You owe it to yourself to be with the one you love. Let’s face it, even a moment of happiness is far greater than 30 years of regret “

Ankita and Milind got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in 2018. They also exchanged vows in a barefoot wedding in Spain.

Milind was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please! Season 2, where he essayed the role of Dr Aamir Warsi. The show had Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari in the leads. Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Amrita Puri, Neil Bhooplalam and Simone Singh were also part of the project.

