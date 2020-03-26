Milind Soman Does Push-ups with Wife Ankita Konwar Sitting on His Back, Watch Video

At the time when the country is in a 21-day lockdown, celebs are sharing a glimpse of their daily life routine with their fans. Milind Soman took to Instagram to put out a fun video from his workout session at home.

In the video, the supermodel can be seen doing push-ups with his wife Ankita Konwar on his back.

Sharing the video, Soman wrote that people who would earlier say that they had no time for workouts can do now. He also said, “no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well”.

He advised his followers to do effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function and strength.

However, as a note of caution, he recommended his fans not to lift their wives as their first exercise.

Some of his followers marvelled at his strength, while the others said that he is their inspiration.

One of the fittest celebs in the country, supermodel and actor Milind Soman often creates buzz with his pictures on social media. Here are some more social media posts by the actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more