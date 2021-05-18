Milind Soman Feels ‘Sad’ About Not Being Able to Donate Plasma After Covid Recovery

Days after testing negative, Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman revealed on social media that he is not eligible to donate plasma to patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sharing a selfie on his Instagram handle, Soman wrote that he does not have enough antibodies due to which he is not able to donate plasma to the people in need.

Further stating the reason behind not having enough antibodies, the actor-model said that low antibody count generally means that the COVID symptoms were mild. Therefore, the actor can fight another infection but cannot help other people. “Felt a bit sad,” wrote Soman while concluding his post.

Soman had contracted the virus some weeks ago and regularly shared his health updates as he made his road to recovery via social media handle. On April 30, he revealed that he has tested negative for the virus. Sharing a video and a photo of himself, Soman had written that he feels he has completely recovered. “Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days,” he wrote in the caption.https://www.instagram.com/p/COSIqpoH_Kv/?utm_medium=copy_link

RELATED NEWS Indiscriminate Use of Convalescent Plasma Therapy in Covid Patients Not Advisable, Warns ICMR

In his latest post, Soman had also written about the effectiveness of plasma therapy. He said that though the plasma therapy is not 100% effective but, “we must do whatever we can.”

But this is not the first time, Bollywood has questioned the effectiveness of plasma therapy. Earlier Sophie Choudry had asked the reason behind the usage of plasma therapy in India when it is not being practiced globally.

Genuine question to all the doctors out there. Desperate requests for plasma donors fill our timelines. But experts say that #Plasma therapy isn’t being used by health organisations globally. Please explain why we use it in India, the pros & cons. People need some clarity🙏🏼— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 5, 2021

Reacting to Choudry's tweet, Bipasha Basu wrote that she is lost why people are struggling to get plasma even after a distinguished panel of Indian doctors has said that it’s not helpful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here