Milind Soman Gives Fitting Reply to Trolls Who Mocked Age Gap Between Him and Wife Ankita

Much has been said about Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar and the age gap between the two. The actor recently opened up about the same in a TV commercial.

The video starts with Milind and Ankita sitting on a sofa in a living room. Milind starts reading out a few comments criticising the age-gap between him and Ankita. One called Milind an "old man marrying a young lady." While another said Ankita "should call him Papaji," to which, Milind winked and said, "she does, sometimes."

The commercial then shows them in the kitchen enjoying each other's company when Ankita suddenly points out, "If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?"

To which, Milind said, "It’s been five years that we are together and everything is still the same. There is a big age difference, (Ankita interrupts him saying 26 years) so it is the difference between my age and my mother’s age."

“Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender... I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

The two dated for over five years before getting married in July last year. However, Ankita recently revealed that her family was "worried" about the age difference between Milind and her but "when they saw us together & they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too".

