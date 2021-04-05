Milind Soman Informs He is Covid-free on Day 14, Goes for a 'Tiny Run'

While we have a bunch of celebrities contracting Covid-19, on the other hand there are celebs who are posting the happy news of recovering from the virus. Milind Soman revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that he has tested negative on Day 14. “End of quarantine! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14," he wrote sharing a selfie with his wife Ankita Konwar.

“Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort," he added.

The 55-year-old actor, model and fitness enthusiast also thanked his wife Ankita for taking care of him, “Thank you to Ankita who travelled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time!"

“Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery 😀 I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there.

Milind also said that he is “Going for a tiny run." Replying to Milind’s post, Ankita commented, “In sickness and in health."

Actor Kartik Aaryan also informed today that he has recovered from Covid-19, while actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal revealed they have contracted the virus. Akshay Kumar is currently in hospital with the disease.