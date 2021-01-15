Milind Soman is Asked if Chances of Staying Loyal is Stronger with Younger Partner, Here's His Reply

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's 26-year age gap continues to intrigue people. It's been a while since the two got married, but curiosity around their relationship doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon.

The model, actor and fitness icon has always inspired fans with his charming looks and age-defying appeal. His decision to get married at the age of 53 to a 27-year-old Ankita just added to the mystery that Milind Soman continues to be.

The actor has time and again fielded questions about their relationship. In a recent interview, Milind was asked whether being married to a much younger partner decreased the chances of cheating on them. In response, Milind said that there are far more important things in a relationship than sex.

"I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one," he told Rediff.com.

The couple often express their love for each other on social media. Talking about the attention that they get, Milind said, "There's a lot of attention and it's something you have to deal with. A lot of people would say nasty things in the beginning. It affected my wife more because she wasn't used to it. So I kept telling her it doesn't matter. These are bots, not real people. It's nice, yes, when things are great. But I can imagine it being a pressure for a couple at some point, when there is so much attention on. It's difficult to deal with it sometimes."