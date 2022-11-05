Milind Soman Left 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Midway Because He Wasn't Getting Food; Deets Inside

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, starring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka in the lead roles became one of the most iconic movies made in the cinema. Released in 1992, Mansoor Khan’s film managed to impress Bollywood buffs. But did you know that actor Milind Soman was also a part of it earlier?

Yes, that’s true. Milind left the shoot of the film midway. In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Milind had explained how he had thrown the bicycle and left the sets to never return because the production team had not given him any food. He said, “I threw my bicycle saying ‘where’s my breakfast?’ They offered me nothing.” The 57-year-old narrated, “I was not at home, I was at the mercy of the production for food” while adding that it was a part of the culture of “baad mein khayenge (everyone will eat later).”

Milind was cast for the role of Shekhar Malhotra, which was eventually played by Deepak Tijori. The incident was mentioned in Milind’s memoir Made in India.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Milind even shared that being happy with what he does is more important to him than starring in a big film. “It was not important to me at that time. What was important for me was that I should be happy doing what I am doing, and if I am not, then it doesn’t work,” he explained. Milind had no regrets even after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander became a huge success.

Previously, Deepak Tijori, who played Shekhar in the film, had also revealed that the original cast was very different from what the audience saw. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tijori told Bollywood Hungama that he was rejected from the film’s auditions and that Milind Soman was cast as Shekhar instead. In fact, he had completed 75% of the film. He said, “I had auditioned aur mere ko bhi nikaal diya tha! Main nahi tha Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar mein pehle. Milind Soman had bagged the part. 75% of the film was shot with him. Then the makers scrapped the film. It was shut for some time. I knew they had shot it as I had auditioned and I was not selected.”

Meanwhile, Milind Soman’s career took off after he appeared in the 1995 music video Made In India. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous advertisements as well as Bollywood and regional films and web series such as 16 December, Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish, Nakshatra, Jodi Breakers, India’s Next Top Model, and Four More Shots Please.

Read all the Latest Movies News here