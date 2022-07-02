Milind Soman Makes Comeback in Music Videos with Shringaar, Will Pierce Hearts with Kohl Laden Eyes

Remember the time when Milind Soman appeared out from a box in Alisha Chinai’s Made In India and made our hearts skip a beat. Well, who could forget his piercing gaze, and his unfairly good looks? Many of us had even been praying that the actor, and the model should make a comeback in music videos. Looks like our prayers have been answered. Milind Soman is a part of one of the recent music videos. Titled Shringaar, the song has been sung by Aastha Gill, and Akasa Singh of Naagin fame, and also has Raftaar. What’s more- it features Milind Soman in a new look- flaunting kohl laden eyes and a nosering, with the same piercing gaze.

After the hit Naagin, Aastha Gill and Akasa Singh has collaborated once again, alongside Raftaar for Shringaar. It has some reminiscence of Naagin too. While the tune is catchy and is bound to become a hit, it is the music video that has our attention. That’s because it features Milind Soman, as a potter. He doesn’t have much to do here, other than killing the audience with the deep eyes and piercing gaze. His look will definitely remind you of the web series Paurashpur. He wears surma, and dons a nose ring and is teaching all men out there how to nail, all the while looking absolutely sensuous. Check out the video here:

Fans too reacted to it. One person commented, “Milind Soman is killing with his looks….He is looking extremely hot ….our childhood celeb still as dashing as he was.” Another wrote, “The OG supermodel! So happy to see Milind Soman in a music video again. Lovely song with soothing vocals!” Another comment read, “90s nostalgia. I went searching for ‘Made In India’ after watching this one. How many of you did that?” Another said, “Should have used milind to his full potential.. these glimpses have done no good.. he deserves to be in every frame 😍.. loved him from made in India days man.. 😘”

Are you just as thirsty after looking at the video? Well, welcome to the club.

