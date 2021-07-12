Milind Soman Marks 3rd Anniversary with Wife Ankita Konwar, Says 'Miss You Every Moment'

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are celebrating their third marriage anniversary on Monday. The couple, who is currently miles apart, is majorly missing each other on this special day. On their anniversary, Milind handpicked several loved-up photos and shared them on Instagram.

“Happy 3rd anniversary Ankita. Miss you every moment you crazy thing,” wrote the actor.

Ankita replied to her husband's post and dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section. She responded to Milind’s post with some of the most adorable pictures of themselves. "Every day is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another Valentine's day with you. Three years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand.”

She concluded “You are the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I am grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever."

In June, during an Ask me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita was asked, “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of “I don’t marry an older man?” In response, the former flight attendant and marathon runner said, “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. It’s not just limited to India. We as a species have the tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexpected, AKA fear. ”

Two years ago, the Official Humans of Bombay Instagram shared the dcouple’s love story. “Believe it or not, we got married thrice. We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and the third, at a place called ‘the end of the world’ there,” shared Ankita.

Milind and Ankita dated for five years before they tied the knot as per Maharashtrian traditions in April, 2018. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Spain a few months later. It was a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in a small forest with a waterfall in the backdrop. When they got married. Milind was 52 and Ankita was 26.

