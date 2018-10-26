English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Milind Soman on #MeToo: Even Men Need to Come Out and Talk About It
Milind Soman feels #MeToo is not a women-only movement and men too should participate as pro-actively in spreading awareness about sexual harassment.
Image: Facebook/Milind Soman
Model-actor Milind Soman feels #MeToo is not a women-only movement and men too should participate pro-actively in spreading awareness about sexual harassment.
“Women and even men in the fashion industry need to come out and talk about it because when we talk about the predatory aspect of the people in power, it is something that needs more awareness,” he told Republic TV.
“And people in power need to be aware. Sometimes they don't even realise that it's a wrong thing. They are so taken up by the position they are in that they think it is acceptable. Of course, it is not and that is why this needs to be spoken about," he said.
Active in the modelling industry for over 20 years, Soman says he never had to suffer sexual harassment because the sector was too new when he started out for anyone to enjoy any position of privilege. “Of course everybody today talks about casting couch in films and fashion but when I started, fashion was such a new industry that all of us were starting out together. So there was no position of power or something that could encourage this kind of an incident,” he said.
“For me, I was never subjected to this but I know it exists because people talk to me about it,” he added.
Last seen with Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 film Chef, the 52-year-old married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar earlier this year.
