Milind Soman Opens up About Cigarette Addiction, Calls It the 'Stupidest Thing' He Has Done

Actor Milind Soman who is an avid social media user enjoys a massive following on his social media handles as he keeps sharing glimpses of his life. Recently, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, he took to his official Instagram account to talk about the ills of smoking. Sharing a boomerang video of himself where he can be seen tearing a cigarette into two half, he opened up about the time when he was addicted to smoking and how it was the ‘stupidest thing’ he ever did.

He wrote, “The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world" World Health Organization. Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!"

Talking about the time when he had started smoking, he continued, “I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series i was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could (sic)."

“I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky", his post concluded.

On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please! and Paurashpur.

