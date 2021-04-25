Milind Soman Pens Emotional Note as He Loses Friend to Covid-19

Actor and model Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note advising his fans to stay safe during the second wave of Covid-19. Milind revealed that he lost a friend to the Coronavirus and fans also questioned why he was infected with it despite being a fit.

The actor wrote, “A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child….People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can’t stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick….People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don’t have food to eat (sic)."

“I say if you don’t have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums….To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life….Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti (sic)," he concluded his post.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web-show Paurashpur with Shilpa Shinde and Annu Kapoor. He will be next seen in Four More Shots Please! season 3.

