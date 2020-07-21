Fans Find Similarities Between Milind Soman and Kiara Advani's Photoshoots

Milind Soman has had his fans gushing over his fit body and good looks for decades. He still continues to inspire and fascinate the current generation and there's no dearth of praises for him on social media.

However, one of his latest photos on Instagram has elicited a different kind of response. The photo shows him posing bare-bodied amid the greenery in Lonavala. While there was the usual adulation from fans who were mesmerised by the photo, some of them drew comparisons with Kiara Advani's now-famous photo shot by Dabbooo Ratnani.

One user commented, "Aap bhi dabboo ratnani ka photo shoot kra rahe ho kya sir?" Another said, "Trying to copy Kiara?" Yet another comment read, "Hahaha...you emerging as "ADAM" from behind the bush..!! Looking great as usual..!!"

Milind shared a positive message with the photo, writing, "Lockdown in Lonavala!! We are transformed little by little every moment. We are not the same as we were when we we were children, or teenagers, or at any other age. Our bodies, our minds, our attitudes and perceptions are all changing due to internal and external influences. Everything we eat, read or watch, every interaction and conversation has an effect. Mindfulness and awareness help to identify and guide this transformation moment by moment so that we may become the people we want to be and create the world we want to live in. Stay positive. Love yourself. Surround yourself with love."

The photo of Kiara posing behind a leaf for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar went viral when it was unveiled earlier this year.

Until recently, Milind was spending his lockdown days with his mother Usha and wife Ankita in Mumbai. He has been sharing his fitness activities at home, as well as videos of his 81-year-old mother doing various exercises to stay fit.