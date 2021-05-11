Milind Soman Raises the Bar on Fitness Goals as He Aces ‘Six-finger’ Pull-ups

Milind Soman’s Insta feed evinces his love for a fit and toned body. After defeating Covid-19 last month, the former supermodel is back to his fitness routine. Recently, the model turned actor posted a video of acing pull-ups only using six fingers.

In the video, bare-chested Milind flaunted his toned body along with his adept skills to pull his body up over the pole with only six fingers- three on each hand. Putting his strength, stamina, and zeal to the fore, the actor performed three sets of 8 repetitions. The 55-year-old suggested how age takes a toll on the body as every part of the body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion get weaker as one ascends in age with time.

Surfacing the motivational video on social media, Milind urges people to exercise in order to keep body and mind strong. “Its upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them,” the actor wrote.

Milind never leaves a chance to encourage his fans to strive harder to stay both physically and mentally fit, especially during the pandemic.

A few days back, Milind posted his video displaying his workout session on the pole. Along with the video, the actor stressed how physical exercise has been considered since ancient times.

He highlighted how ancient physicians—including those from China in 2600 BC and Hippocrates around 400 BC believed in the value of physical activity for health. He also informed how the idea of exercising was curtailed during the 20th century for exercise was deemed as dangerous. But with time it has been realised how inactivity can encourage disease.

Milind has been motivating his fans and stressing the significance of maintaining overall health and wellbeing in the trail of health-related posts on social media.

He even uses rustic equipment like watermelons, ancient Indian workout accessories, and more to motivate his followers towards health and fitness.

