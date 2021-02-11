Milind Soman Reacts to Nude Photo Controversy: 99 Percent People Found it Amazing

Milind Soman's nude photo clicked on the beach on his 50th birthday created a huge row after it was shared on social media. The actor and fitness influencer was clicked running on a beach on Goa sans clothing by his wife Ankita Konwar on his 50th birthday.

Besides creating a huge outrage, the viral picture also attracted police cases against Milind. The South Goa district police booked the model-actor for obscenity.

Talking about dealing with the trolling and backlash after the picture was posted, Milind told ETimes, "I don’t know why! It was like people never saw anybody naked before, it is crazy!"

Not only his nude picture, Milind has also been subjected to trolling because of the huge age gap between him and wife Ankita. The Paurashpur actor said that he has never paid much attention to such people.

"I don't really notice trolls. Sometimes I look for it, just for fun sake. Even if you look at that (nude) picture, it is not really trolling. I know what is trolling... Even for my nude picture, 99% of people were like - wow, this is amazing! And it was shot by my wife, it was not like some photographer was hired or some newspaper shot it. I think people were just a little bit shocked! especially those who are new to Internet culture as these people are not exposed to what's already on the Internet which is basically the real world. For those, I think my picture was a wake up call. Search the hashtag naked on Instagram and there will be 10 million posts. It’s just that people have not seen it," Milind explained.

