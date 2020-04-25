MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Milind Soman Reveals Ankita Konwar’s Reaction to Intimate Scenes in Four More Shots Please

Milind Soman Reveals Ankita Konwar’s Reaction to Intimate Scenes in Four More Shots Please

Milind revived his role of Dr. Aamir Warsi, who is a gynaecologist. The digital series have multiple romantic and intimate scenes between Dr Warsi and one of his patients.

Share this:

Actor and model Milind Soman was last featured in the web series Four More Shots Please. The show released the second season on April 17. Milind revived his role of Dr. Aamir Warsi, who is a gynaecologist. The digital series have multiple romantic and intimate scenes between Dr Warsi and one of his patients, Damini Rizvi Roy. The character is played by Sayani Gupta. The show also featured him wearing nothing but just underwear.


The Made in India star was recently asked about his wife Ankita’s reaction to such scenes. He told Pinkivilla, “She was very cool with it (intimate scenes on the show)… She was actually very excited about it.” He also revealed while he was reading the script of the first season with Ankita, there were a lot of sex scenes. However, his wife’s reaction was, “Ohh, this will be interesting”.


The lovebirds recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and it was quite interesting, given the lockdown. Sharing multiple pictures from their wedding ceremony, Milind wrote, “My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way... its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy… PS - that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me”.




The second season of Four More Shots Please also included Kriti Kulhari, Bani J, Lisa Ray, Maanvi Gagroo, Amrita Puri, Neil Bhoopalam, Prateik Babbar, Sameer Kochhar and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres