Milind Soman Reveals His Favourite Activity on a Lunch Date With Wife Ankita

Milind Soman is one such actor and model is a fitness freak. Even at the age of 55 his fitness will make many young Bollywood stars envious. Milind often keeps on sharing photos and videos of his workout on social media. His wife Ankita Konwar also frequently features in such videos and pictures. Now Milind has shared a photo of a lunch date with his wife for his fans.

The model turned actor shared this picture on his Instagram account a few hours ago and he has written a cute caption with the photo.

He said that the couple likes to click each other’s pictures while they wait for the food to arrive in a restaurant. “One of our favourite activities in a restaurant while waiting for the food to arrive, taking pictures of each other. Happy Friday people,” wrote Milind in the caption.

In the photo while Milind is looking simply dashing in a blue T- shirt, Ankita too is looking beautiful in a pink Kurti. His wife reacted to the post saying ‘cutie’.

Apart from his wife a number of fans too commented on this post. While one of the users said that this is the only person who is living stress free life, another user wrote ‘you got a gorgeous girl’. A third user said, “You’re my all-time favourite crush since childhood.”

Recently, Milind shared some interesting information about himself on Twitter in which he mentioned some errors that are there on his Wikipedia page. Sharing some screen shots, the actor said that his date of birth shown is wrong.

Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/E21yWxp5vK— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Apparently I also got booked for running nude on a beach ????? I mean, I mean, I did run and the pic is on my instagram page, but booked ???? #Wikiwakeup #littlewikilies pic.twitter.com/x9mciTaY4I— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 28, 2021

Ankita and Milind got married in 2018 in the presence of family and some close friends.

