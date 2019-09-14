Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Milind Soman Reveals Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Papaji' Sometimes, Internet Goes Berserk

Milind soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in an ad and replied to trolls who targeted them for their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Milind Soman Reveals Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Papaji' Sometimes, Internet Goes Berserk
Milind soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in an ad and replied to trolls who targeted them for their relationship.
Loading...

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who tied the knot in 2018, make headlines quite often because of their chemistry. The couple who has a huge age gap between them, recently appeared in an ad online, where they talked about the trolling they face because of their relationship. The ad, which is to promote the fact that people should be free to love, showed the couple reading out some of the comments they had received.

 

In this ad, Milind replied to a particular comment that has raised quite a few eyebrows. “Ankita should call him Papaji,” one person wrote, to which he replied, “She does sometimes.” Whether he was joking or not isn't clear as of yet, but a lot of people are confused as to what they should think. “Papaji > Daddy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referring the Freudian style of endearment. Another person wrote, “Sigmund Freud just danced in his grave.” Some people were encouraging. One fan wrote, “Nothing wrong with that.. they’re brave enough to say it as it is.. Age is just a number.”

 

Milind reveals that the age gap between him and Ankita is the same between him and his mother. Ankita, who read a comment which called her a "gold-digger"  had a rather sweet reply to the trolls. She said, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really, really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Soman, on the other hand, said that love had nothing to do with society. “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram