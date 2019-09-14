Milind Soman Reveals Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Papaji' Sometimes, Internet Goes Berserk
Milind soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in an ad and replied to trolls who targeted them for their relationship.
Milind soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in an ad and replied to trolls who targeted them for their relationship.
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who tied the knot in 2018, make headlines quite often because of their chemistry. The couple who has a huge age gap between them, recently appeared in an ad online, where they talked about the trolling they face because of their relationship. The ad, which is to promote the fact that people should be free to love, showed the couple reading out some of the comments they had received.
In this ad, Milind replied to a particular comment that has raised quite a few eyebrows. “Ankita should call him Papaji,” one person wrote, to which he replied, “She does sometimes.” Whether he was joking or not isn't clear as of yet, but a lot of people are confused as to what they should think. “Papaji > Daddy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referring the Freudian style of endearment. Another person wrote, “Sigmund Freud just danced in his grave.” Some people were encouraging. One fan wrote, “Nothing wrong with that.. they’re brave enough to say it as it is.. Age is just a number.”
View this post on Instagram
JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so 😋😋😋 so proud of you sweetheart 🌝 You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness ❤ #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost 😊 #africa #alwaysandforever 📷 Fredy
Milind reveals that the age gap between him and Ankita is the same between him and his mother. Ankita, who read a comment which called her a "gold-digger" had a rather sweet reply to the trolls. She said, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really, really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Soman, on the other hand, said that love had nothing to do with society. “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws