Milind Soman Reveals Wife Ankita Konwar Calls Him 'Papaji' Sometimes, Internet Goes Berserk

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, who tied the knot in 2018, make headlines quite often because of their chemistry. The couple who has a huge age gap between them, recently appeared in an ad online, where they talked about the trolling they face because of their relationship. The ad, which is to promote the fact that people should be free to love, showed the couple reading out some of the comments they had received.

In this ad, Milind replied to a particular comment that has raised quite a few eyebrows. “Ankita should call him Papaji,” one person wrote, to which he replied, “She does sometimes.” Whether he was joking or not isn't clear as of yet, but a lot of people are confused as to what they should think. “Papaji > Daddy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referring the Freudian style of endearment. Another person wrote, “Sigmund Freud just danced in his grave.” Some people were encouraging. One fan wrote, “Nothing wrong with that.. they’re brave enough to say it as it is.. Age is just a number.”

Milind reveals that the age gap between him and Ankita is the same between him and his mother. Ankita, who read a comment which called her a "gold-digger" had a rather sweet reply to the trolls. She said, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really, really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Soman, on the other hand, said that love had nothing to do with society. “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

