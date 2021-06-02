Milind Soman Says He'd Smoke '20-30 Cigarettes a Day,' Calls It the 'Stupidest Thing'

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2021, several people shared campaigns and messages to create awareness about demerits of smoking. In the middle of these posts, we came across a confession made by the Greek god-like model, Milind Soman. The actor-model is indeed an idol to many for his fit and healthy lifestyle. And it is hard to believe that Soman ever had an unhealthy habit of smoking cigarettes.

On June 1, he took to his Instagram handle to share a message about the ill effects of smoking tobacco. Soman shared how he picked the habit of smoking and what led him to kick it out from his life. He posted a boomerang video, which featured him ripping apart a cigarette into two, and started the long caption with a fact stated by World Health Organisation (WHO). He wrote that according to WHO, the tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats to the world as it kills more than 8 million people a year.

Terming smoking as the “stupidest thing" he’s ever done, Soman wrote that May 31 is a celebration for him and also a reminder of his former bad habit.

Sharing his experience, Soman revealed that he started smoking at the age of 32 when he was shooting on the sets of a sci-fi TV series, Captain Vyom. There was no particular reason for him to take up smoking. Rather, Soman was simply surrounded by smokers which got him hooked to the habit. The handsome model disclosed that he got addicted very soon and started smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day.

But he was eventually able to get rid of it. Soman said that smoking was tough to stop, and it took him a very long time to get rid of the habit. Soman concluded the post by accepting that he got off lightly as he had healthy habits otherwise.

