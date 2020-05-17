MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Milind Soman Shares Controversial Nude Throwback Pic With Madhu Sapre

credits - Milind Soman twitter

credits - Milind Soman twitter

Milind Soman took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with model Madhu Sapre. This nude photoshoot had created a lot of controversies in the '90s.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Share this:

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback picture from his modelling days on Twitter. In the picture, he can be seen posing bare-body with model Madhu Sapre.

"Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today," he captioned it.

A few days ago, he had posted a short workout video. In the video, he starts off with push-ups but there comes a moment when he literally goes up in the air.

"Trying a new movement. If you try it too, be careful and don't blame me if you break your teeth," he captioned the video.

On the acting front, Milind was last seen in the web series titled Four More Shots Please. The show's season 2 got released on April 17 this year. He essays the role of Dr Warsi in it. Other actors who are a part of the show include Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. The series also stars Prateek Babbar in pivotal role.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading