Milind Soman Shares Controversial Nude Throwback Pic With Madhu Sapre

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a throwback picture from his modelling days on Twitter. In the picture, he can be seen posing bare-body with model Madhu Sapre.

"Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today," he captioned it.

Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today pic.twitter.com/uOvPAGCm6q — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) May 17, 2020

A few days ago, he had posted a short workout video. In the video, he starts off with push-ups but there comes a moment when he literally goes up in the air.

"Trying a new movement. If you try it too, be careful and don't blame me if you break your teeth," he captioned the video.

On the acting front, Milind was last seen in the web series titled Four More Shots Please. The show's season 2 got released on April 17 this year. He essays the role of Dr Warsi in it. Other actors who are a part of the show include Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. The series also stars Prateek Babbar in pivotal role.

