Milind Soman Shares Heartfelt Post on Father's Death

Actor, model, and athlete Milind Soman recently shared a heartbreaking post about his father's death in 1995. The model took to Instagram to write a very frank and honest description of his emotions after his father's death, and wrote how he did not feel much affection towards him. He also said that it happened at the same year as Alisha Chinai's track Made In India, which music video launched his career into stardom.





Milind wrote, “The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through, but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way.

"When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later," he further added.

Check out the full post below:

Milind's frank account has left many fans showering their love for him in the comment section. “It takes great deal of courage actually to voice your thoughts so unapologetically n so honestly..specially the ones that you know can be judged by the society in general,” one fan commented, while the other wrote, "Straight from the heart! Kudos to you for voicing this out."

