Milind Soman Shares His Complete Diet Plan, Take a Look at its Contents

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman’s love for a healthy lifestyle needs no introduction. The fitness freak keeps sharing glimpses of his daily routine, which includes his diet, running barefoot and working out. While his well-toned body often leaves his fans gushing about his diet, the actor today took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his daily intake. Milind can be seen holding a plate of his rich breakfast while his caption gives detail of his meal plan.

He wrote that since many of his fans asked him what he eats and hence he is sharing his usual meal. The 55-years old actor mentioned that he starts his day by drinking 500 ml water. Next, he takes his breakfast at 10 am which includes nuts, papaya, melon, and any seasonal fruit.

The actor likes to include rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables and homemade ghee or chapatis with vegetables and lentils in his lunch. His snacks include just a cup of black tea sweetened with jaggery. Revealing the secret of his fitness, the model wrote that he strictly stays away from over refined, processed and packaged food and drinks alcohol once or twice a year.

Milind's dinner plans include a light meal like dal khichdi or a plate of bhaji while he always has some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery, before he goes to bed.

Milind was tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Talking about his quarantine diet, he added, "No change during quarantine. Only addition was kadha 4 times a day."

Milind is currently living with his wife Ankita Konwar somewhere in the hills. He keeps sharing pictures of the veggies grown in his own garden. His wife Ankita too is a fitness enthusiast and a marathon runner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here