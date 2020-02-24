Milind Soman Shares Memories of Swimming in Glacier Melt Water, See Pics

Model and actor Milind Soman knows how to turn up the heat at any time.
He keeps setting new inspirations and lifestyle goals every now and then. Recently, Milind took to Instagram to share a throwback post. Sharing a year old picture of an adventurous diving, he wrote, “Ready for takeoff!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime."
Ready for take off!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime🙂 . . . #memories #Throwback #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #adventure #challenge . . 📷 @timonphotos #favreleuba
He received the first compliment from none other than his wife Ankita Konwar, who commented, “Cutie!!! Miss you!”
Milind is known for his inspiration streak of fitness. The actor-model organizes several running events, including Pinkathons, which is aimed at inspiring women to run and stay fit. He is often joined by Ankita.
Recently, the actor has also released his memoir titled Made In India, which he has co-written with Roopa Rai. The memoir talks about various topics, including controversies, relationships, habits like smoking and drinking, and controlling rage.
He has shared a post on Instagram to talk about the book release and why is it important and special for him.
Roopa!! I finished reading Made in India last night. I was sad the memoir lasted only some 230 pages. I didn't want it to end at all. It is unputdownable from the start, with all that edge-of-the-seat drama running(😉) parallel in the two stories. Such an inspiring story, written so, so beautifully, so deliciously, in your inimitable style. It's so quintessentially and wonderfully Roopa-esque! 😍😘 Your language is as savoury as the person you are writing about but then, isn't it always! I don't know why Milind Soman thinks he was always lucky because clearly, he has worked very hard and consistently, always upping the ante for others and for himself. This past week, all I thought about when I wasn't reading Made in India was that I should get back to yoga, running and swimming and maybe do the triathlon one day and be an inspiration to my son, as Aai was to Soman. It's his greatness and humility to say everything fell in place serendipitiously for him but we do know that creating great fortunes for ourselves is often in our own hands. Sure, he was born with good looks and great genes but that he made that his asset and didn't squander it away or take it for granted, is rare. I'm going to read this book again. For it's compelling style, it's beautiful language and the awe-inspiring Demi-God. Congratulations to both of you, once again!♥❤💜 . . Thank you for the review @sindhu.hande 🙂
Talking to news agency IANS about the book in an earlier interview, Milind said, “Initially, I didn't think that there was anything to write about, but then my business partner convinced me”.
