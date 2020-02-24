Milind Soman Shares Memories of Swimming in Glacier Melt Water, See Pics

Model and actor Milind Soman knows how to turn up the heat at any time.

He keeps setting new inspirations and lifestyle goals every now and then. Recently, Milind took to Instagram to share a throwback post. Sharing a year old picture of an adventurous diving, he wrote, “Ready for takeoff!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime."

He received the first compliment from none other than his wife Ankita Konwar, who commented, “Cutie!!! Miss you!”

Milind is known for his inspiration streak of fitness. The actor-model organizes several running events, including Pinkathons, which is aimed at inspiring women to run and stay fit. He is often joined by Ankita.

Recently, the actor has also released his memoir titled Made In India, which he has co-written with Roopa Rai. The memoir talks about various topics, including controversies, relationships, habits like smoking and drinking, and controlling rage.

He has shared a post on Instagram to talk about the book release and why is it important and special for him.

Talking to news agency IANS about the book in an earlier interview, Milind said, “Initially, I didn't think that there was anything to write about, but then my business partner convinced me”.

