Milind Soman Shares Rare Photo from Pre-modeling Days on Fan Demand

Milind Soman has obliged to requests from fans to share photos from his pre-modelling days. The actor, model and fitness enthusiast has been sharing several throwback photos during the lockdown. The latest post is from a time when he was just out of college and yet to step into the glamour world.

Milind shared the black and white snap from the '80s and wrote, "Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is ! It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed; I might have been just out of college!"

In an interview with News18 earlier, Milind had talked about his camera shyness. Beginning as a model, occasionally acting in films and now as a fitness ambassador – Milind has been in the public eye for 30 years now. But he says none of it was planned, he actually went against his nature to make a career in showbiz.

"I started modelling because someone said that you look amazing, we want to take pictures of you. I hate being photographed, I am shy, I don't like coming out in public. But because it was a business which I thought was interesting, I did it. Even now, I don't like to be photographed, but I know how to be photographed well. For me, it's an exercise of talent that I have," he had said.

