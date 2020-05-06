Milind Soman Shuts Troll with Savage Reply on Instagram

Model and actor Milind Soman recently shared a throwback passport-sized picture on Instagram. As usual, the picture got a lot of comments complimenting him about his looks but seems like it did not go down well with one of his followers.

Captioning the photo in which he is wearing a white shirt and tie, he said, "Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? #MondayMood"

A person who thought the picture is 'silly and superficial' took to the comment and said, "I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It's silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it's a bit dumb".

Replying to the person, the actor wrote, "@shaunnty34 perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad".

Meanwhile, Milind was last seen in the web series titled Four More Shots Please. The show's season 2 got released on April 17 this year. He essays the role of Dr Warsi in it. Other actors who are a part of the show include Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. The series also stars Prateek Babbar in pivotal role.

