Milind Soman Steps Out for Grocery Shopping, Impressed with Civic-mindedness of People

Bollywood actor Milind Soman on Wednesday stepped out of his house for some grocery shopping and was impressed with the display of civic-mindedness of customers and vendors.

In a series of photos that he has shared on Instagram including a selfie and photos of empty lanes, Milind said that this was the first time he stepped out for buying groceries after the lockdown was announced.

Elaborating about his experience in the caption, he wrote, “Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100's of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for”.

In his selfie, Milind is wearing a hoodie, and sporting a DIY mask. Describing the situation that he witnessed in the market, Milind added, “Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today”.

The Jodi Breakers actor stressed how the current situation could possibly be the beginning of a big change in the future.

“It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine,” he added.

