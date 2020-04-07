MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Milind Soman Suggests Meditation To Beat COVID-19 Stress

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

The actor also offered suggestions about how to perform meditation for those who do not know in an elaborate Instagram post.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman suggests meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

"So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let's not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered," Milind wrote on Instagram.








View this post on Instagram


So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let's not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered. . . . Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation. . . . How to Start Meditating? Set a timer. Start with 5 mins. Put on Music that you find calming. Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath. . . . #MentalHealth #PhysicalHealth #EmotionalHealth #betterhabits4betterlife #FitnessAddicts #love


A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on


"Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation," added the 54-year-old.

He also offered suggestions about how to perform meditation for those who do not know.

Milind wrote, "How to Start Meditating? Set a timer. Start with 5 mins. Put on Music that you find calming. Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath."

