Milind Soman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December. Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

