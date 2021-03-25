movies

Milind Soman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actor Milind Soman is the latest in the long list of celebrities to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter to give a health update to his fans.

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December. Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

first published:March 25, 2021, 21:05 IST