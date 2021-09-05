Milind Soman Undergoes CT Scan for Check-up, Urges Fans to Practice Healthy Lifestyle

Actor and model Milind Soman has time and again proved that he takes his health and lifestyle seriously, He is a fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpse of his workouts and active lifestyle. Milind, who is 55 years old is quite fit for his age, but he takes active steps to maintain the fitness. On Sunday, the actor informed his fans that he has undergone a CT scan for his regular check-up. He added that he wanted to check for blockages or underlying ailments but everything is normal.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared a picture wearing a hospital jumpsuit as well as a cover on his head. He wrote, “Had a CT Scan at @nurahealthscreeningindia in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important! Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age."

Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar recently took part in the Unity Run where they ram 400 Kms from Shivaji Park in Mumbai to Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The actor penned a lengthy note on Instagram stating that the run was a post-Covid test for him to see if he is fully recovered. He also urged fans to be very careful while taking up a challenge like that.

He also shared a picture with Ankita, writing, “Thank you @ankita_earthy for being you and you have become such a good runner!!!!! More power!! I love you (sic)."

On Ankita’s birthday, the couple ran 30 KMs. Ankita, who had turned 30 also did 30 Surya Namaskars to ring in her birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday shonuuu !!!! Am so proud of you for sticking to your plan of running 30km and doing 30 suryanamaskars today for your 30th birthday, inspite of the heat and humidity. This is the first time I have crewed for someone and it was so good to see your consistency and pace and effortless run. its almost 8 years since we met and every year seems more warm and beautiful and amazing than the last. Love you for the incredible woman that you are."

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web-show Paurashpur with Shilpa Shinde and Annu Kapoor. He will be next seen in Four More Shots Please! season 3.

