1-min read

Milind Soman, Wife Anikta Konwar's Trip To Lisbon Will Give You Travel Goals, See Photos

Going by the latest updates on Milind’s Instagram account, he is currently holidaying in Lisbon with wife and mother Usha, and giving his fans some major travel goals.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
Milind Soman, Wife Anikta Konwar's Trip To Lisbon Will Give You Travel Goals, See Photos
Image: Ankita Konwar/ Official Instagram
Model and marathoner Milind Soman and Anikta Konwar, who tied the knot in April this year made heads turn not just for opting for a wedding unique and an equally unique wedding trousseau, but also for giving a different meaning to ‘active holiday’.

Most of us appreciated the couple for trekking, hitchhiking and snorkeling throughout their trip to Maui and Lanai - all to ensure they didn’t settle for a regular honeymoon.

Going by the latest updates on Milind’s Instagram account, he is currently holidaying in Lisbon with wife and mother Usha, and giving his fans some major travel goals.

"Landed in Lisbon. First time in Portugal for all of us," Milind’s post on Instagram read.



Like a true marathoner, Milind made sure he kept his training going despite the fact that he is on a holiday. As evident from his post, he decided to run for close to an hour.


In another post, Milind posed with his gorgeous wife ‘On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago!’ Did the photo make your heart melt?

On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago ! 😊😊😊 #lisbon #travellers

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Ankita too took her official Instagram account to share photos that are likely to make you go aww.



