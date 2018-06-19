English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Milind Soman, Wife Anikta Konwar's Trip To Lisbon Will Give You Travel Goals, See Photos
Going by the latest updates on Milind’s Instagram account, he is currently holidaying in Lisbon with wife and mother Usha, and giving his fans some major travel goals.
Image: Ankita Konwar/ Official Instagram
Model and marathoner Milind Soman and Anikta Konwar, who tied the knot in April this year made heads turn not just for opting for a wedding unique and an equally unique wedding trousseau, but also for giving a different meaning to ‘active holiday’.
Most of us appreciated the couple for trekking, hitchhiking and snorkeling throughout their trip to Maui and Lanai - all to ensure they didn’t settle for a regular honeymoon.
Going by the latest updates on Milind’s Instagram account, he is currently holidaying in Lisbon with wife and mother Usha, and giving his fans some major travel goals.
"Landed in Lisbon. First time in Portugal for all of us," Milind’s post on Instagram read.
Like a true marathoner, Milind made sure he kept his training going despite the fact that he is on a holiday. As evident from his post, he decided to run for close to an hour.
In another post, Milind posed with his gorgeous wife ‘On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago!’ Did the photo make your heart melt?
Ankita too took her official Instagram account to share photos that are likely to make you go aww.
Also Watch
Most of us appreciated the couple for trekking, hitchhiking and snorkeling throughout their trip to Maui and Lanai - all to ensure they didn’t settle for a regular honeymoon.
Going by the latest updates on Milind’s Instagram account, he is currently holidaying in Lisbon with wife and mother Usha, and giving his fans some major travel goals.
"Landed in Lisbon. First time in Portugal for all of us," Milind’s post on Instagram read.
Like a true marathoner, Milind made sure he kept his training going despite the fact that he is on a holiday. As evident from his post, he decided to run for close to an hour.
In another post, Milind posed with his gorgeous wife ‘On a terrace next to the Church of Santiago!’ Did the photo make your heart melt?
Ankita too took her official Instagram account to share photos that are likely to make you go aww.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'