Milind Soman's 83-year-old Mother Cycles After 25 Years; Arjun Rampal Is All Hearts

Milind Soman always inspires his fans and followers to be attentive when it comes to their health. The fitness freak urges people to do push ups in exchange for a selfie with him, and he regularly updates his Instagram with pictures and videos of himself doing unique workouts. While he and his wife have been promoting a healthy lifestyle, they make sure to make their families also practice the same. Milind’s mother, Usha Soman who is 83 years old, could not escape from her son as he helped her cycle on a beach.

Well, the actor-model left the internet amazed as he shared an inspiring clip on Instagram. The video featured the supermodel helping his mother ride a bicycle on a beach. Sharing a glimpse, Milind revealed that his mother enjoyed a bicycle ride after almost 25 years, hence one should keep doing what they love. He captioned the video, “Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years." In the post, Milind shared two pictures that featured his mother posing with the cycle, while in the two videos she was seen enjoying the cycle ride with her son’s support.

As soon as the post hit Instagram, Arjun Rampal chimed into the comments section and dropped several heart emoticons, as he loved the way his mom cycled after a long period of 25 years.

Fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Wowwwww she is such an inspiration," while another called Milind’s mother a “powerful lady." “Love your Aai, she is a true inspiration for defying age," a third said. Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast, also commented on the post, she wrote, “my cuties."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor-model was last seen in a web series called Paurashpur, in which his performance was highly appreciated by both critics as well as the audience. Recently, Milind became an author as he penned down his own memoir.

