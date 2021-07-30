Milind Soman's Before and After Photos Breaks the Internet; Wife Ankita Konwar, Anusha Dandekar Reacts

If you lived through the '90s, you're well aware of the mystery surrounding Milind Soman. He soared to prominence with Alisha Chinai's song video, Made in India and has since captured millions of hearts. Milind Soman, an actor, mannequin, and health enthusiast, is 55 years old and as fit as ever. The fact that he still appears irresistibly appealing at the age of 55 makes not just ladies but even men weak in the knees.

Milind took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, July 29, posting before and after photographs of himself shot 26 years apart, and the actor looks drool-worthy in all of them.

Milind took to Instagram to show a recent snapshot of himself displaying his fit body with chest hair and is sporting salt and pepper hair and beard. Except for Milind's hairless chest and pitch-black hair, nothing much has changed in the flashback shot.

Milind's wife, Ankita Konwar, replied on the photo, "Hello you," with loving emojis, while 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, "Curious case of Benjamin Milind." “Ughhh, how are you even a real human?” said Anusha Dandekar.

Later, he uploaded another photo on Twitter with the caption "26 years apart, time flies." He mentioned how quickly time passes. Soman's flashback shot looks to be from Alisha Chinai's music video Made in India. The other one is from a recent fashion event. Milind Soman poses shirtless, showing off his muscular figure in a stylish salt and pepper style.

Ankita also responded with a quirky comment, “In earlier times, things were made to last”. Many fans also left comments on Soman's Instagram post. One person described him as "amazing," while others described him as "inspiring" and "sexy." One person commented, "You were inspiring back then, even more, inspiring today," while another added, "Hot then Hotter now My forever crush."

In earlier times, things were made to last #MakeInIndia #madetolast— Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) July 29, 2021

Milind was most recently featured in Alt Balaji's web series 'Paurashpur' and 'Four More Shots Please!'

