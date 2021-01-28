Milind Soman's 'Captain Vyom' Throwback Pic Makes Netizens Relive Their Childhood Memories

Milind Soman often takes the internet by storm with his Thursday throwback pictures. This time, the supermodel has shared a picture of himself from the DD national television soap, Captain Vyom. Milind looks dashing in a maroon leather jacket as he flashes a wide smile. Sharing the picture, he also put a long cryptic caption where he mentioned that the image was taken somewhere between the 4th and 5th moons of the planet Zuwar.

The picture took his fans on a nostalgic ride, who relived their childhood memories in the comments section. Many of the users said that Captain Vyom was their favourite childhood superhero. A user even called Milind’s suit the best designed fictional suit of Indian shows and added that the series was ‘lightyears’ ahead of its time. A second user commented that she was madly in love with him at the time of the show. Others have also dropped heart emoji.

Earlier, the actor has raised the temperature on social media as he posted an exotic picture of himself where he can be seen having a geothermal seawater spa. The picture was from his 2019 trip to Blue Lagoon Iceland.

Milind was last seen in Alt Balaji web-series Paurashpur in a whole new avatar where he played the role of Boris, a transgender. His character in the series was quite strong and bold. He has also been part of many Bollywood films including Bajirao Mastani and Chef.

The social media heartthrob also keeps posting fitness videos and is a well-known running enthusiast, along with wife Ankita Konwar. He recently participated in a 56 km running event at the Bangalore stadium. While sharing the update in a post, he said that he hopes more such events will soon be organised. Outdoor events have been on a back burner since the pandemic.