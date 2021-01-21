Milind Soman's Dreamy Throwback Picture From Exotic Iceland Vacation Goes Viral

Actor and model Milind Soman, who enjoys a massive fan-base on social media, shared a dreamy picture from his 2019 vacation to Blue Lagoon in Iceland. In the picture, Milind can be seen posing intenseley in the hot spring. In the caption, Milind talked about the stark difference between the climate of the region and the water body.

He wrote, "#Throwbackthursday Blue Lagoon, Iceland, 2019...38 degrees Celsius water, 4 degrees Celsius air outside! Exotic! What is the most exotic place you have been to that blew your mind?"

Needless to say, the comment section was filled with fans showering the actor with compliements. One fan wrote, "You only must have raised the water temperature." Another said, "Smoking hot," with fire emojis.

Milind Soman's Iceland vacation is still fresh in people's minds as he had previously shared amazing pictures from the location. His PDA-filled pictures with wife Ankita Konwar also let the internet to a frenzy.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the Zee5 series Paurashpur. The show also starred Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Ashmita Bakshi and others.