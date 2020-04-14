Milind Soman's Gesture To Uplift Wife's Mood On Rongali Bihu Will Melt Your Heart

Model, actor, marathoner Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar is a native of Assam. Due to the lockdown, she couldn't celebrate the festival of Rongali Bihu with her family and friends.

In order to uplift his wife’s mood, he did an egg fight with her, which is a part of the Rongali Bihu celebrations. Sharing a photo, Milind wrote, “Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do!! To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe!!”



The picture, which has got over 54 thousand likes on Instagram alone, was clicked by his mother Usha Soman. The couple can be seen wearing traditional attire. Ankita teamed up a multi-coloured neckpiece with a golden brown saree, while Milind can be seen wearing a white kurta with a traditional Assamese scarf. Ankita too shared a boomerang video from the occasion with a heartwarming caption. In the clip, the much in love couple can be seen playing with the eggs at their residence in Mumbai.

